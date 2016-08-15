Pinedale WHP K9 retires after 7 years of service

(Pinedale, Wyo.) - Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Kato is officially retired today after seven years of service to Wyoming.

K-9 Kato was originally assigned to Trooper Jason Green in 2009. After Trooper Green promoted to lieutenant in 2011, Kato was reassigned to Trooper Brandon Deckert in Pinedale until Kato's retirement.

Kato has made significant contributions to public safety over his career. Kato was deployed 321 times resulting in the seizure of 277 pounds of marijuana, 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, $182,273 dollars of US currency directly related to drug trafficking, approximately 1 pound of prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and acid, five firearms (one from a school), and two searches that lead to the furtherance of Federal investigations involving domestic and international terrorists.

Trooper Deckert and Kato also made an impact with their local communities at many safety events and K-9 demonstrations at schools and community functions through the years.

After two knee surgeries and the early stages of arthritis, K-9 Kato will now be spending his days going on short hikes, riding in the truck and the occasional nap on the couch as he will continue to be a part of Trooper Deckert's family.

Trooper Deckert will begin training with his new K-9 partner Jaeger on August 15. Jaeger is an 18-month-old male Belgian Malinois.

We wish Kato the best in his well earned retirement!

Feature Photo: Trooper Brandon Deckert and Kato. h/t WHP / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news