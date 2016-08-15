Injured horseback rider evacuated from South Fork

On Saturday, August 13th at 3:15 p.m., Park County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated for an injured horseback rider who fell in area south of Sheep Mountain approximately 2 miles west of Big Bear Road. The rider, a 72-year-old Cody man, was riding with his son-in-law scouting for elk in preparation for the upcoming season when he fell from his horse striking his head. He became dizzy, disoriented and was unable to stand. He also complained of pain in his rib area.

SAR immediately launched its search aircraft to get a specific location and then deployed a ground team which hiked up the steep, extremely rugged terrain to reach him. They were accompanied by a Park County Sheriff’s deputy and members of West Park Ambulance. A medical helicopter from REACH Air Medical Services was also summoned to the scene. However, the helicopter had to land higher up the mountain forcing the ground team to carry the man up to the landing zone.

He was flow to West Park Hospital and then transferred to Billings for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

h/t Park County Sheriff's Office

#reboot #news