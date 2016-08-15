Casper Police link early week weapon offense on 11th street to Friday car chase; Gabbert facing felony charges





Upon arrival officers spoke with a male who reported that his windows had been shot out by a male with a handgun as he drove by.





Officers were able to speak with a witness/neighbor who had video surveillance set up and they were able to verify the report and partially identify a male suspect and his vehicle, a silver Jeep.





The male was identified as thirty-seven-year-old Doyle Gabbert, who officers had been searching for, due to a probation and parole violation.





At approximately 8:00 pm that evening, according to reports, the silver Jeep was located backing out of a driveway at East 11th Street. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, identified as Robin Larson, was transported to the Casper Police Department for questioning.





Officers informed Larson that they were searching for Gabbert and executed a search warrant of the silver Jeep. In the jeep, officers located a purse, with a smaller purse inside which contained several small zip lock bags, which contained a white crystallized substance, white residue, and a small silver scale.





A search and seizure of the controlled substances was obtained and the substances tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately five ounces.





Officers advised Larson of the meth that they had found in her purse and she reported in court records that the drugs belonged to Gabbert. She claimed that she was holding onto the drugs as he asked her to until he returned in a few hours. She advised officers that she knew the substances to be methamphetamine, but she did not know how much meth was in her purse.





Following the interview with Larson, she was arrested and charged with a felony possession of meth.





Officers continued to search for Gabbert, until he was located Friday, August 12th.





According to reports from the Casper Police Department:





"On August 12, 2016, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Casper Police responded to a report of a weapons offense at Ridley’s Family Market, 300 SE Wyoming Blvd.

Callers identified an armed male subject as having aggressively confronted and aiming a firearm at a group of individuals in the parking lot. As officers were responding, the armed subject fled in a vehicle. Casper Police officers and Natrona County Sheriff’s deputies, who were responding to the call located the suspect vehicle driving west on E. 2nd St. As officers and deputies attempted to position themselves to safely initiate a stop on the vehicle, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Hobby Lobby, 2911 E. 2nd St.

"A male passenger immediately exited the vehicle, at which time officers and deputies visually identified the male as Doyle Gabbert. Gabbert was known to law enforcement as having a history of being armed and violent. Gabbert did not comply with commands to stop and fled on foot east toward Hilltop Storage, 2911 E. 2nd St. After scaling the fence into Hilltop Storage, Gabbert stole a van from a female, who was unloading items into a storage shed.

A vehicle pursuit of Gabbert ensued involving the Casper Police Department, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The vehicle pursuit ended when Gabbert abandoned the van after crashing it into a fence and residence in the vicinity of L Street and N. Wolcott. He again fled on foot. Officers, to include a K9 unit, pursued Gabbert. Gabbert was ultimately located attempting to again steal a Coca Cola semi-truck in the parking lot of Loaf n Jug, 933 N. Center St.

After failing to comply with commands to exit the truck, the K9 was deployed and apprehended Gabbert. Gabbert was taken into custody and transported to the Wyoming Medical Center to be treated for minor, non-life threatening bite wounds.

An investigation into this and related incidents is ongoing. A loaded firearm believed to be associated with this incident was recovered.





Gabbert was arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon with criminal intent, attempt/conspire, and for probation violation.













(Casper, Wyo.) - At approximately 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 10th the Casper Police Department responded to the area of 11th Street and Trigood in Casper for a weapon offense.