Riverton father charged with the murder of his infant son

(Riverton, Wyo.) - On Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Riverton Police Department Officers arrested 25-year-old Riverton resident Paul Miller for the alleged Second Degree Murder of his 3-month-old son, Hunter Ray Miller.
Riverton Police Department Captain Eric Murphy told County 10 that after two full days of investigation, including several interviews and a search warrant, Miller was arrested on Friday. Murphy indicated the investigation is still ongoing. County 10 will be following this case and updating as more information becomes available.
County 10 received and published the baby's obituary over the weekend without our knowledge of Paul Miller's arrest. Click here to read Hunter Ray Miller's obituary.
