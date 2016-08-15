Rollover near Farson kills Sweetwater County teen

(Farson, Wyo.) - A fatal crash east of Farson, Wyoming on August 13 has resulted in the death of 18-year-old Wyatt Kalivas from Superior, Wyoming. The crash occurred sometime before 7:51 p.m. on the 13 near mile post eight on Fremont County Road 446 (The Lander Cut Off Road) approximately 41 miles east of Farson.

Kalivas was driving a 2003 Nissan Frontier pickup truck while traveling south on County Road 446. While coming out of a 90 degree turn in the road, the pickup left the road, tripped and rolled.

Kalivas was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, both from Rock Springs, Wyoming, were also in the truck during the crash. Both were not wearing seat belts. The male was ejected and the female stayed in the cab of the pickup. Both were treated on scene and required no further medical assistance.

Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as contributing factors in this crash that marked the 71st highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.

#buckrail #county10 #news