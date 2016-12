The Natrona County Coroner has identified the male as Todd S. Hallsted of Casper.





An autopsy has been scheduled.





More information about this incident will be provided as it becomes available.













(Alcova, Wyo.) - The Natrona County Coroner and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office responded to a male who had drowned at Alcova Reservoir at Cottonwood Beach at approximately 11:30 on Saturday, August 13, 2016.