Firefighters begin to contain Hunter Peak Fire

Yesterday crews successfully conducted burnout operations in both divisions A (fire’s east flank) and D (fire’s west flank) using both aerial (division A) and hand (both divisions) ignition techniques. The burnout operation in division A is nearly complete; some additional ignition is to be completed on the southern portion of this division near the North Crandall Trail. Ignition in division D is expected to continue over the next few days. Strategic ignition will only be used if weather conditions are favorable. The increase in fire acreage is from these burnout operations.



