Recent arrests around Sheridan County



Michael Shawn Smith, 47, Sheridan, Contempt of Court.

Heather Marie Sutherland, 37, Sheridan, DUI, Insurance Violation, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (powder/crystal)

Alexander C. Adorno, 26, Sheridan, Failure to Appear, Speeding, Driving Under Suspension, Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine and Interfere with Officer.

Manda Kay Francis, 42, Sheridan, Unlawful Contact.

Ty Ross Fitzpatrick, 25, Dayton, Driving Under Suspension and Contempt of Court.

Howard Alan Keoke, 36, Sheridan, Pedestrian Under the Influence.

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 12-14. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.