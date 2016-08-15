Margaret Wells, Republican for Commissioner Dist. 2

With our property valuations being down Fremont County must operate and meet its obligations with less dollars. We need long term solutions, a change in the status quo on the county commission. We need a strong person to make tough decisions. We need someone that is up to this task, as well as represent and protect our local interest! We need Margaret Wells.
- I am a native of rural Fremont County
- I am a Multiple Use type person and a good steward of our resources, working endlessly promoting use on public lands as well as protecting private property rights.
- Serving 10 years on the Fremont County Natural Resource Planning Commission and helped draft the current Fremont County Land Use Plan. I am very familiar with and know the importance of "Coordination" with Federal Land Managers.
- Over 40 years experience Farming & Ranching. Operating Timberline Ranch, a family owned operation.
- Over 40 years experience in mineral exploration with family owned businesses.
- Manager of the Dubois Senior Housing an USDA Rural Development project.
- Own and operate J & M Mountain Services, a bookkeeping business.
- A founder of the Upper Wind River Valley Ambulance Association and instrumental in getting adequate Emergency Medical Service for the area from Diversion Dam to Teton County line.
- 40 year member of the Dubois Snokaters
- 20 year member of Dubois ATV Association
- Current member on the Board for Dubois Cemetery District.
- Vice-Chairman of the Fremont County Recreation Board.
- Regularly attend commission meetings.
- I am a stickler for accountability and honesty.
I know this district and the issues that faces the county.
Be sure to register to vote and support your local candidates!
I appreciate our support and vote on August 16, 2016
Paid for by Margaret Wells
