Here's everyone who will be on Tuesday's Primary ballots

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16 is the local Primary Elections; here's everyone who will be on the ballots.



U.S. Representative Daniel Cummings - Constitution Party

Ryan Greene - Democratic

Charlie Hardy - Democratic

Lawrence Gerard Struempf - Libertarian

Heath Beaudry - Republican

Liz Cheney - Republican

Leland Christensen - Republican

Mike Konsmo - Republican

Paul Paad - Republican

Rex Rammell - Republican

Jason Senteney - Republican

Darin Smith - Republican

Tim Stubson - Republican State Senate District 20 Mary Jane Norskog - Democratic

Wyatt Agar - Republican

Bob Bayuk - Republican

Ron Harvey - Republican State Senate District 26 Chesie Lee - Democratic

Eli Bebout - Republican State House District 28 Howard Samelson - Democratic

Nathan Winters - Republican State House District 33 Sergio Maldonado Sr. - Democratic

Jim Allen - Republican State House District 34 Taylor Engum - Republican

Tim Salazar - Republican State House District 54 Julia Stuble - Democratic

Lloyd Larsen - Republican State House District 55 David Miller - Republican County Commission District 1 (unexpired term) Gary Collins - Democratic

Bruce Cook - Democratic

Joe Malek - Republican

Clarence Thomas - Republican County Commission District 2 Larry Allen - Republican

Travis Bartlett - Republican

Kristin Paulsen - Republican

Margaret Wells - Republican County Commission District 5 Luke Fidler - Republican

Red Fyler - Republican

Mark Keiser - Republican

Jennifer McCarty - Republican

Judy Pedersen - Republican Lander City Council Ward 1 Sollie Cadman

Dan Hahn Lander City Council Ward 2 Cade Maestas Lander City Council Ward 3 Wendell "Dick" Hudson Riverton City Council Ward 1 K. Sean Peterson Riverton City Council Ward 2 Holly Jibben Riverton City Council Ward 3 Richard Gard

Tim Hancock

John 'Randy' Watson Dubois Town Council David Bennett

Rick Lee Hudson Town Council Sherry Oler

Stanley Waters Pavillion Town Council Tauna Groomsmith

Rodney Paulson

Marissa Selvig

Chuck Snyder Jr. Shoshoni Town Council Ronald Ankeny

