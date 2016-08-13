Pet Charity Endeavors To Keep Our Streets Doody-Free

(Gillette, Wyo.) Saturday morning, volunteers with the Fur Kids Foundation arrived at Dalbey Memorial Park for a clean-up event.





As part of the Keep Gillette Beautiful movement, the group worked all morning to "scoop the poop" along walking trails at Fishing Lake. According to the Foundation, they picked up 15 pounds of dog waste, which is down 75% from the same time last year.





Even though parks across the city provide plastic bags for people to pick up after their dogs, not everyone does. That can lead to the spread of parasites, bacteria, and diseases like Parvovirus -- not just to other dogs, but in to our streams and waterways. It's a City Ordinance to clean up after your pooch.





Thanks to the Fur Kids Foundation for their efforts, and thank you to the residents who have helped cut down on dog waste around Campbell County!





