Vehicle struck by train at Brooks Avenue crossing

(Gillette, Wyo.) A man trying to avoid a train crossing Friday ended up getting hit by the train instead.

The 30 year old was driving a 1999 Chevy Tahoe north on Brooks Avenue when he came to the crossing at 12:30 p.m. He was trying to turn his truck around in the dirt BNSF parking lot adjacent to Enterprise Rent-A-Car when the train struck the front end of his vehicle.

There was approximately $1000 damage to the truck (no damage to train) but no injuries reported. The driver did not receive a citation.