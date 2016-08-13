Memorial services for INA JEAN WOLTMAN, 80, will be held on September 10, 2016 at 10:00am in the Hudson's Funeral Home, Chapel of Mt. Hope, Lander, Wyoming. Jean died August 2, 2016 at Goshen Healthcare Community and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the American Legion Auxiliaries, either in Torrington at PO Box 422, Torrington, WY, 82240, or in Lander at PO Box 6, Lander, Wyoming 82520. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.





Jean was born August 9, 1935 in Lander, Wyoming the daughter of Spencer and Lillian "Billie" (Thompson) Gaylord. She graduated Lander High School in 1953. She married and moved to Dallas, Texas where she worked as a secretary. She moved to California for a while then to Wyoming where she attended a year at the University of Wyoming, and back to California and then to Arizona. She retired and moved to Torrington, Wyoming in 1999. She worked at the employment office for a while and then retired again. She entered the Goshen Healthcare Community in early 2016.





Jean enjoyed painting and was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary where she was a past president. She was especially proud of her Wyoming family's Pioneer Heritage.





Jean is survived by three daughters Dianna Ridinger of Lander, Wyoming, Roseanna (Steve) Davison of Lingle, Wyoming and Cindy (Chuck) Kenyon of Torrington, Wyoming; a son Charles (Shirley) Taylor of Torrington; two sisters Roseanna Johnson of Boerne, Texas and Cathy (Raymond) Gustin of Lander; nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers Bruce, Bobby and Jim Gaylord.









