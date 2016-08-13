Larry Hurianek

LARRY WILLIAM HURIANEK, 1950-2016







Larry William Hurianek 65, of Lander passed away Monday May 9th, 2016 in Sage West Hospital Riverton, WY. He was born on the 1st of November, 1950 in San Francisco, CA to Jerome Hurianek and Lois Ellen (Cushatt) Hurianek. Larry graduated from Aurora Central High School (Colorado).





He served in the US Army Strategic Communications Command (STRATCOM), Pacific, with duty assignments in Okinawa and the Republic of South Viet Nam. He finished his Pacific military tours in Okinawa, where in 1971, he was honorably discharged.





Larry worked from 1975 to 1998 as a commercial sheet metal installer for businesses in California and throughout the Rocky Mountain Region before finishing this line of work in Cheyenne, WY. He moved to Lander over 18 years ago. He was employed at the Wyoming Life Resources Center for approximately 15 years as a night health caregiver. He became a member of the Lander Veterans of foreign Wars.





He had recently retired from active employment and did part time work at Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Larry was an avid trout fisherman and loved floating the New Fork and Green Rivers. Larry was always with friends or Wiley his loyal Springer Spaniel. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Hurianek and his wife Nancy of Niwot, Co and many cousins. A memorial remembrance will held in Lander at North Park on Friday, August 19th at 10:00 am.





