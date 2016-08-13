Hunter Ray Miller, two month old premature son of Paul Miller and Tasha Croak passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton.





Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2016 at the Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.





Hunter “Ray Ray” was born May 12, 2016 at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver to Paul Joseph Miller and Tasha Marie (Soucy) Croak.





His parents described him as their miracle preemie who loved sleeping and being held by his parents. Hunter loved his dad singing to him and his mom’s kisses.





He is survived by his parents, Paul and Tasha; grandparents, Clara and Don Soucy, Gene Miller, and Rebecca Foreman Ross; great grandparents, Edward and Celeste Lorenzen, and Clifford Ray and Juanita Miller; uncle, Donald Soucy; aunts, Tara Lea Soucy, Michelle Thompson, and Sara Miller.





Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.





On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.





