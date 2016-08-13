Edward Ellis Ley peacefully passed away on July 13th, 2016 in Rocklin, California with his beloved wife, Linda, by his side. Edward was born April 18th, 1950 in Santa Barbara, California. His maternal Grandmother Alma Harvey raised him throughout his childhood. Edward, or Ed, as most people knew him, lived a full, fast paced life.





He was never short of adventurous hobbies. He was an avid whitewater enthusiast, angler, hunter, diver, sailor, skier, motorcyclist and a man who enjoyed a good time no matter what the circumstances. Skiing first brought Ed to the Rocky Mountain Region when he moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado in the mid 70’s. Upon moving to Colorado Ed soon discovered rafting and kayaking. He kayaked and rafted many rivers of the American west including the Grand Canyon several times, with his best friend Dale Kruse.





Ed was a world traveler, which began as a young man when he enlisted in the Navy. His travels took him to numerous places in Central America and the Caribbean in search of the perfect dive spot. Ed played hard and worked just as hard as well. He began his career in Maybell, Colorado working for Union Carbide. Upon the reclamation of the Maybell uranium site Ed was transferred to The Gas Hills of Wyoming where he continued to use his leadership skills to finish the reclamation of uranium mines. Ed worked for Union Carbide/UMETCO/Dow Chemicals for over 30 years.





Later in life Ed became a knowledgeable sailor. He could often be found on Boysen Reservoir sailing in his boat Marlynn’s Second Wind. When he wasn’t sailing in Wyoming he could be found off the coast of Santa Barbara or in The Sea of Cortez sailing with the sea air blowing through his hair, blasting rock n roll with a cold beer in his hand.





Ed was a devoted father and husband. As a father he was relentless in the support of his son Kevin. He was a big sports fan. He was an avid supporter of The Moffat County Bulldogs’ and Riverton Wolverines’ athletic programs. During his son’s athletic endeavors he never once missed a competition. He also enjoyed cheering for the Denver Broncos; he was very happy to see them win a Super Bowl before his passing.





Ed was loved by many. He was very charismatic and had an infectious laugh. He was known for his booming voice, which was instantly recognized by anyone who knew him. Ed was a passionate, self -taught, intelligent man who will be missed by many.





He is preceded in death by his grandmother Alma Harvey, parents, Robert and Mary Ley, and sister Marlynn. He his survived in death by his wife Linda of Rocklin, California, son Kevin and his wife Heather Ley of Lander, Wyoming, granddaughter Aurora Ley of Lander Wyoming, brother James Ley of Ventura, California and sister Dorothy Anne of Washington and sister in-law Jeannie Aujay of Rocklin, California .Aside from immediate family Ed is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many close family friends.





A memorial was held for family and close friends near Hayden, Colorado on July 31st and another memorial will be on Saturday August 13th in Santa Barbara, California.





