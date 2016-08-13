Jackson named 8th friendliest city in the U.S.

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Conde Nast Traveler just released a report of the most and least friendly cities in the U.S. as reported by their annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey. The survey asked whether the person felt welcome, how the citizens greeted outsiders and which cities gave the cold shoulder to tourists.

Jackson was listed as the 8th friendliest city in the U.S., with Charleston, South Carolina taking the number one spot.

The article states:

"The people are friendly and the views are out of this world" here below the "breathtaking Tetons." It's a "genuine taste of the original American West" that includes "fantastic nightlife for the younger crowd." And let it be known that a raft trip down the Tetons was "the most enjoyable experience" one reader "ever had with clothes on."

Which U.S. cities were listed as the unfriendliest? Oakland, California took the number two spot and Newark, New Jersey was listed as the unfriendliest city in the U.S.



