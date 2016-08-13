Library Says 'Thank You' With A Cowboy Luau

(Gillette, Wyo.) In March of 2008, the Wyoming State Legislature passed a Wyoming Public Library Endowment Challenge Program. An endowment of $9.1 million was established to the foundations of the state’s 23 public libraries. In March of 2010, an additional $3 million was added for a total amount of $12.1 million.

As libraries raise funds, they are matched by the state from this endowment. Once libraries across the state raised $2.3 million collectively, each received an additional $100,000. Fundraising is ongoing until libraries meet their goal or the year 2022.









Campbell County has met their fundraising goal already, and as a "thank you" to everyone who donated time and money towards the Public Library System, the Library Foundation is hosting this Cowboy Luau picnic.





In addition to dinner, guest speaker Craig Johnson -- author of the Longmire series -- will be talking about his latest Longmire novel. His novels and Longmire merchandise is available for purchse.







Right now there's music from Rob Staffig and barbecue from Pokey's. If you head to City Park, the festivities are going until 8 p.m.