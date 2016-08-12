WATCH: Helicopter takes off from Fort Washakie, crews put out hot spots of Washakie Dam fire

Yesterday afternoon a lightning caused fire burned approximately 500 acres near the Washakie Dam west of Fort Washakie. Ron Wempen, Fremont County Fire Division Chief told County 10 that the fire burned grass and sagebrush and no structures were damaged. As of this morning the fire is contained, but Wempen noted crews were still working on putting out some of the hot spots today. Read full report of fire here.
h/t Bethann Reeder-LaPointe for the video of the helicopter taking off from Fort Washakie.
