Devils Tower Climbing Routes Close for Search and Rescue Training

(Devils Tower, Wyo.) Three climbing routes -- New Wave, Broken Tree and Patent Pending -- will temporarily close, per order of Devils Tower National Monument Superintendent Tim Reid. The routes will close Friday, August 19th, beginning at 8 a.m. They will reopen some time around 3 p.m. that same day.
The purpose of the closures is for search and rescue training exercises. Search and rescues on Devils Tower are implemented as needed throughout the year despite weather conditions. Search and rescue training exercises are necessary for climbing rangers to maintain the skills needed for technical rescues.
Other climbing routes impacted by the closure are: Assembly Line, Made In The Shade and Surfer Girl.
#county17 #news