Casper Trio to take on the Bighorn Country Classic MS 150 ride

(Casper, Wyo.) - Three from Casper will join the Bioness Vitesse team in the weekend MS Bighorn Country Classic 150 bike race in Sheridan. The are Kimberly Mazza, Chris Corlis, and Rod Robertson.



"This is the first year the ride will be in Sheridan," said Mazza.





Mazza has taken on the ride in the past, and mentioned that in the past it began in Sundance.





The trio will be joining one of the largest teams, Bioness Vitesse which translates to 'Miracle Energy,' according to Mazza.





The group will head to Sheridan this weekend for the ride that begins Saturday.





"Saturday we will take off from the Black Tooth Brewery and head towards Buffalo, then to Ucross and back to Sheridan, covering 79 miles the first day," said Corlis.





The riders are given an option, if feeling up to it, to ride another 30 miles to take on the Century Ride.





On Sunday, the group will ride another 78 miles to complete the MS 150 ride.





"This to me is a great opportunity to support a great cause, and a great way to get out and explore Sheridan by bike," said Corlis.





"It is just a great group of riders, we all ride together for one goal," said Mazza.





Nearly 300 riders from the all over the U.S. will take on the 150 mile ride, with hopes of raising $250,000 to support programs and research for MS.





"One of my previous captains on this team, he was diagnosed with MS. This ride has always been inspiring to me, and it is for such a great cause," said Mazza.









Feature Photo of the 2012 team: h/t Kimberly Mazza/Pitchengine Communities





