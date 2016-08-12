Traffic Safety, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Seat Belt use are priorities in Washakie County patrols

(Wyoming) - The Washakie County Sheriff’s Department, Worland Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol combined efforts to aggressively patrol the roads in and around Worland this past weekend to highlight traffic safety and crack down on impaired driving.

Nineteen (19) officers, deputies and troopers patrolled throughout the weekend in this high visibility effort to promote traffic safety in Washakie County.

Over the weekend these agencies made 172 traffic stops, issued 30 speeding citations, 39 other citations and made one DUI arrest. Additionally, officers made 2 warrant arrests and 1 felony arrest. The Washakie County Sheriff’s Office investigated one hit-and-run accident involving a pursuit, and the subsequent arrest was made for DUI.

Officers, deputies and troopers issued 13 seat-belt and 2 child restraint citations during the Washakie County weekend effort.

The purpose of the enhanced enforcement operation is to educate drivers about drunk driving laws and to remind people it’s never safe to drive impaired. Law enforcement looks to reinforce the importance of wearing seat belts and to enforce the state’s zero-tolerance stance toward impaired driving.

Along with the ongoing enhanced enforcement, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

Funding for the impaired driving, seat belt enforcement work is possible through a federal grant secured by the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

