Here's the latest on the Hunter Peak and Whit fires

Hunter Peak:

This fire, burning on 1,347 acres 30 miles northwest of Cody and 15 miles southeast of Cooke City, Mont., has been determined to have been caused by lightning. It is zero percent contained.

Yesterday cooler weather and rain fell on the fire area which lessened the fire behavior and limited fire growth. Engines, crews, and dozers worked to construct fireline behind structures and around the spot fire north of the Squaw Creek Road. Crews began scouting and constructing fireline on the southern and northern fire perimeters.





Today, crews will continue to secure the spot fire north of the Squaw Creek Road and construct fireline south of the same road. They will continue to scout and construct fireline on the southern, western, and northern sides of the fire. A structure protection

group will assess and triage structures in the Clark Fork and Crandall Creek drainages.