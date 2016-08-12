Here's the latest on the Hunter Peak and Whit fires

Here is the latest on the two large fire burning in Park County: Hunter Peak and Whit fires.
Hunter Peak:
This fire, burning on 1,347 acres 30 miles northwest of Cody and 15 miles southeast of Cooke City, Mont., has been determined to have been caused by lightning. It is zero percent contained.
Yesterday cooler weather and rain fell on the fire area which lessened the fire behavior and limited fire growth. Engines, crews, and dozers worked to construct fireline behind structures and around the spot fire north of the Squaw Creek Road. Crews began scouting and constructing fireline on the southern and northern fire perimeters.
Today, crews will continue to secure the spot fire north of the Squaw Creek Road and construct fireline south of the same road. They will continue to scout and construct fireline on the southern, western, and northern sides of the fire. A structure protection
group will assess and triage structures in the Clark Fork and Crandall Creek drainages.
There is a no-stopping zone along the Chief Joseph Highway (Highway 296) in the vicinity of the fire. The speed limit along the Buffalo Bill Reservoir has been reduced to 45 mph with no stopping along the North Fork Highway in the vicinity of the reservoir.
Structures along County Road XUX (Squaw Creek) remain evacuated. The Shoshone National Forest has implemented temporary trail closures in the vicinity of the fire. The following trails are closed: North Crandall (Trail 609) and Squaw Creek (610). Buffalo Bill Reservoir is closed west of the line running between Eagle Point and Spring Creek due to water scooping aircraft activity.
A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Painter Store.
Whit:
The 12,387-acre fire 12 miles west of Cody is 85 percent contained, and the cause is still under investigation.
Fire crews, aided by cooler weather and wetting rain, were able to extend the fireline on the southern flank of the fire yesterday. Fire managers flew over the fire in the morning and afternoon to assess areas actively burning within containment lines.
Today, crews will focus on rehabilitating areas impacted by fire behavior. The northwest and western edge of the fire will be monitored by air. Columns of smoke will continue to be visible as stringers of unburned vegetation within the fire perimeter burn.
photo of the Hunter Peak Fire during the initial attack on Aug. 9 h/t inciweb
