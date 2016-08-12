The Making of the Rendezvous

It’s no secret in the Northwest, that the Rendezvous Royale is one of the premiere events celebrating the finest western artists and an inspiring show of support for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. With the 35th year of this prestigious annual event, we took a look back at the history of Cody, the arts, and the entrepreneurs that have made this event and our way of life possible.





The very essence of Cody, since it’s birth in the late 1800’s, has made it a support hub for emerging Western artists, patrons of the arts and those looking to immerse themselves in the spirit of the American West. William F. Cody, or Buffalo Bill as he was affectionately called, was one of the original Wild West artists. In a time with no TV, movie theaters, Netflix or smartphones, Buffalo Bill became one of the world’s greatest communicators about the American West, it’s history and a true entertainer. In 1883, Cody created a spectacular performance known as Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, that helped finance his multiple business ventures and provided him worldwide fame. With the creation of this show he launched a genre of outdoor entertainment that thrived for three decades and survived for almost three more. Cody counted among his friends such renowned artists and writers as Frederic Remington and Mark Twain. Despite his love of art and history, Buffalo Bill was a savvy businessman and investor. He invested in projects that would bring economic growth to his beloved West such as mines in Arizona, town building, hotels in Sheridan and Cody, stock breeding, ranching, coal and oil development and even publishing. Cody established his own newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, which we still read daily.





William Cody’s love of the arts, western heritage and love of business, live on today through the businesses that call Cody home and events like the Rendezvous Royale the celebrate true artistry and vision.





This year while Valley Federal Credit Union is enjoying the history and culture of all the events that make the Rendezvous Royale the tremendous event it is, we will remember the people that tamed our wild frontier and have made all of this possible. Cody is the thriving community it is because of our past, our present, and everything in between. Valley Federal Credit Union is proud to be a part of Cody’s current history and it’s future!





#valleyfcu #sponsored #reboot #news