Cliff Creek Fire crews make progress on mopping hot spots and securing containment

Granite Creek Campground and Hot Springs are open, and overnight camping is allowed in the Granite Creek drainage. The fire area to the east of the river will remain closed to public access due to hazards that exist in the burned area.

The fire is burning

32,330 Acres and is 97% contained.



Fuels on the interior of the fire will continue to burn and put up smoke until a significant weather event occurs such as heavy prolonged rain and/or snow.

Area/Trail Closures

The Bridger-Teton National Forest Emergency Area Closure, extends south from the east side of the Cliff Creek road then along the Cliff Creek fire perimeter where the fire boundary heads east in section 27, T38N, Rl 14W, continuing east, then northerly on said fire perimeter until intersecting with Forest Road 30600 in section 15, T38N, Rl 13W, extending easterly along the National Forest System/private land boundary until intersecting Forest Road 30650B, then extending northeast to the intersection with the upper Jack Creek hydrologic divide, which is coincident with the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area (WSA) boundary, continuing easterly then north along the WSA boundary to the top of the Gros Ventre mountain range hydrologic divide, then extending northwest to Antoinette Peak, then southerly down the top of the ridge to The Open Door till intersecting with the Cliff Creek fire perimeter, extending southerly along the fire perimeter, until intersecting the west side of Forest Road 30518, continuing southerly along the fire perimeter until intersecting the east side of the Cliff Creek road.



All roads and trails within the area described above are closed, including Forest Road 30518 except where it is used to access the Jack Pine summer homes.



The purpose of this order is to protect public safety in the presence of an active fire and the numerous snags created by the Cliff Creek wildfire in the vicinity of Bondurant, Cliff Creek, Shoal Creek, and Granite Creek.



Feature Photo: July 27 - Firefighters at work. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities