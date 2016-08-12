21-year-old Jackson woman killed in Sweetwater County crash

(Jackson, Wyo.) - A fatal crash west of Granger, Wyoming on August 7th has resulted in the death of 21-year-old Bonny Wood from Jackson, Wyoming. The crash occurred at 9:48 a.m. on the 7th near mile post 92 on US Highway 30 approximately three miles west of Granger.

Bonny Wood was a passenger in a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer SUV that was driven by 28-year-old Jackson resident Jason Macias. The SUV was traveling east on US 30 and entered into the westbound lane of travel. The Chevy was overcorrected to the right causing the SUV to trip and roll multiple times.

Wood and Macias were both not wearing seat belts and were both ejected. Wood was transported by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah where she succumbed to her injuries. Macias was transported by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah and has been hospitalized.

A five-year-old female child in the vehicle was not in a child restraint or a seat belt but stayed in the vehicle during the crash. This child was taken by helicopter to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City and has been hospitalized.

A two-year-old male child was in a proper child seat, was not ejected and was taken by ground ambulance to South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyoming and was treated and released.

Driver inattention, speed and impaired driving are currently being investigated as possible contributing factors as the crash is still under investigation. This crash marked the 68th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.

