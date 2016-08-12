Ten Sleep Music Festival Is #whatshappening This Weekend

(Ten Sleep, Wyo.) The countdown to No Woodstook begins! In just under five hours, the Ten Sleep Music Festival gets underway at Vista Park. It's the sixteenth year for the event, which runs through Sunday and features nearly a dozen bands.





Several of the acts are local, including Zam Trip, from Rock Springs, which has never played the festival before. Lots of new things will be added this year, particularly for kids in attendance. High school students will be face painting, and there will be a workshop on how to build your own homemade instruments.









Admission is $20 Friday and Sunday, $30 on Saturday, or $40 for an all weekend pass. Military personnel can show their ID and receive free weekend passes. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first act, Laramie's Jeff Duloz, starting at 5 p.m.





City ordinances do not allow dogs in Vista Park. So you're encouraged to bring your own lawn chair, but leave your pooch and your coolers at home. Food and beverages are available on site, along with a vendor's section.





#county17 #dally #springcity #news #whatshappening







