Deep-Fried Twinkies Right From the Package? Okay!

(Wyoming) The county fair just left the Cam-Plex, so you may not be jonesing for that deep-fried carnie food just yet.





But in case you are: Hostess, the Missouri company that produces snack cakes like Twinkies, is reportedly releasing a pre-deep-fried version of their signature snack, co-designed with Wal-Mart.





The treats -- which are frozen and have to be baked -- come in both original flavor and chocolate. They are supposedly available in select Wal-Marts today, and will be rolled out to 4000 stores nationwide by next week. Reportedly they'll cost $4.76 for a box of 7 frozen Twinkies, and will be exclusive to Wal-Mart through the end of the year.









"When I started as a buyer for frozen snacks at Walmart a few years back, I knew there was a desire to push the envelope on the products we offer. Part of the way we do that is by working with our suppliers, helping them further refine items they’re testing so we can bring them to market. So when I heard rumblings that Hostess was considering a deep-fried Twinkie, I was intrigued. Not only was it something different for the frozen aisle – it filled a need, too, as we were looking to add more dessert choices to our mostly savory assortment."













The original Hostess company filed for bankruptcy in 2012. It laid off thousands of unionized workers and liquidated its brand to several other businesses, reincorporating later as "Hostess Brands." The new company was purchased by Gores Holdings for $2.3 billion in June, with plans to take the snack cake stocks public.





Production of Twinkies and Hostess's other snack cakes halted for a while during the bankruptcy, with bakeries starting back up in June of 2013 with fewer employees. One of the goals of the new Hostess was to try and produce a "Carnival Twinkie," but it wasn't until Wal-Mart stepped in to help that they perfected a baked version of the fried fair food.







The new "deep-fried" version of the Twinkie is nearly twice as high in fat content and calories, coming in at 9 grams of fat and 220 calories for the vanilla original flavor.





Pearson says they're a "sometimes" food that is "so good they're worth the calories."

Photo h/t Wal-Mart



