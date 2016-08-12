Fire restrictions in place for the Shoshone National Forest

The following prohibitions are in effect outside of designated Wilderness Areas until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or whilestopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammablematerials.

There are exemptions to the above stated restrictions which include:

Using a Forest Service provided metal campfire ring in a Developed Recreation Site. Using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off.Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead andsurrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Violation of these regulations is punishable as a class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months, or both.Anyone negligently or willfully starting a wildland fire may be held responsible for the costs of that fire.



an early look at the Lava Mountain Fire h/t Frankie Hernandez

