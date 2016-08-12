“Warm” Valley Lodge - Thank you Fire Fighters!

One month ago the Lava Mountain Fire; lightning caused fire started on July 11th. It is located northwest of Dubois, Wyoming on the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest. In one month the fire burned 14,650 acres it is now 90% contained.

This incident has been managed as a full suppression fire using both ground and aerial resources as necessary. Additionally, firefighters utilized natural and man-made barriers to help check the spread of the fire.

The Warm Valley Lodge community would like to thank ALL members of the Fire Crew, Forest Service & support staff, local fire fighters, Hot Shot crews, smoke jumpers, the Red Cross, National Guard, law enforcement and local clubs and individuals who helped with this overwhelming task. At the peak there were 1200+ fire fighters and our town of Dubois is 995 people. There are 208 fire crew personnel remaining on site to mop up and monitor the fire.



The whole operation was impressive as the Fire camp was next door to our facility and we watched daily as brave men and women dealt with this daunting task. The appreciation in the upper Wind River valley is evident when “thank you” signs have littered our roadways, fences, gates, and shop windows!

