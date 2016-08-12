West Nile Virus found in mosquitos trapped in Fremont County; Precautions urged

West Nile season is upon us. Fremont County Weed and Pest is regularly testing areas around Fremont County for mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus and have found positive results.





Fremont County Public Health would like to remind the community of the “5 D’s” of West Nile Prevention:





The “5 D’s” of West Nile virus prevention include:

DAWN and 2. DUSK - Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times. DRESS - Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials. DRAIN - Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing. DEET - Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.

Briquettes that kill mosquito larva in standing water are available for sale through Fremont County Weed and Pest shops in Lander and Riverton. They may also be available at local retailers that carry insecticide products as well. The briquettes are put into ponds or areas of standing water, which cannot be drained regularly.





Mosquitoes spread West Nile virus (WNV) when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals or other birds. Most people infected with WNV don’t have symptoms. Among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. A very small number develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease with symptoms such as severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.





If you have symptoms of WNV, contact your medical provider. For more information, you may visit www.badskeeter.org or contact Fremont County Public Health at 332-1073 or 856-6979.



