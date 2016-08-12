Brooks Lake boat ramp closed while new ramp installed

The Brooks Lake boat ramp is currently closed to public use to install a new concrete ramp. The renovations began August 5 and construction should be completed by the end of August.

Brooks Lake is a 234-acre lake located west of Dubois near Togwotee Pass. The fishery consists of rainbow, brook, splake and lake trout. During construction fishing is still open on the Lake. Many of the trout, especially brook trout, can be caught from shore of the Lake or for miles downstream on Brooks Lake Creek.





Once the new ramp is installed and open for use, boaters should have an easier time accessing the lake.





