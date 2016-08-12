Recent arrests around Laramie County



Peter Bleeker, 62, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Scott Bressette, 51, Cheyenne, Escape Community Corrections Facility.

Adam Draper, 26, Cheyenne, Violation of a Protection Order and Burglary.

Nathanial Franks, 21, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery.

Justin Johnson, 39, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

William Klatt, 51, Cheyenne, DUI, Speeding, and Signal Violation.

Kristina Mertes, 35, Cheyenne, Possession of Cocaine/Heroin-type drug.

George Musselwhite, 45, Cheyenne, Burglary.

Gary Schroeder, 65, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Craig Stealey, 54, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Dalton Triplett, 22, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

#shortgo #news

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.