Teenager Sexually Assaulted As She Was Walking Her Dog

(Gillette, Wyo.) Police are actively investigating a report of a sexual assault at a city park Thursday night.

A 14 year old girl was at the park with her family and her dog when she says a man approached her with a young female child, approximately 18 months old. The little girl wanted to pet the teenager's dog.

The man then reportedly began to make sexual comments towards the 14 year old, rubbing her leg. She was able to get away from him by saying she had to get back to her family.

The man has not been identified, though the girl believes he lives somewhere in the same neighborhood as the park.



Because this report is preliminary and an investigation is ongoing, a description of the man and the location of the park were not released at press time.

