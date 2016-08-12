Lots of newborns in Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Our Community Partners at Wyoming Medical Center have provided us with new births to the Oil City!
July 28, 2016
- Boy, Kael Leon, to Taylor Hope and Kyle Anderson
July 31, 2016
- Boy, Daniel Paul Christopher, to Johanna Green of Casper
- Boy, D’artagnan William to Kimberly and Jeffrey White Eagle of Casper
- Girl, Adilyn Parker, to Kaytlin and Chris Honken of Casper
Aug. 1, 2016
- Boy, Jesus Jair, to Angelica and Juan Contreras of Mills
- Girl, Gabriella Rae, to Lisa and Kyle Kastenschmidt of Casper
- Girl, Harper Rhyan, to Krysta-Jean Marshall of Casper
- Boy, Elias Harland, to Jennifer and Glenn Mendoza of Bar Nunn
Aug. 2, 2016
- Boy, Zachery Logan, to Samantha and Zachery Muckley of Casper
Aug. 3, 2016
- Boy, Bradley John Michael, to Anne Bouzis and Nicholas Tomlinson of Casper
- Boy, Gabriel Kade, to Maria Frias and Michael Andersen of Casper
Aug. 4, 2016
- Girl, Mallory Ann, to Cherylynn Grunwald and Quintin Sulzle of Casper
- Girl, Skyla Rose, to Marlena Massmann and Gerald Bachler of Casper
- Girl, Krimmlee Loraine, to Kylie and Brock Burch of Casper
- Boy, Pierce Gray, to Kyrsten and Wyatt Sandoval of Casper
Aug. 5, 2016
- Boy, Jace Wesley, to Tessa Zerkle
- Boy, Winston John Jennings, to Sharina and Levi Butcher of Casper
Aug. 8, 2016
- Girl, Lochlain Renee, to Tessa Hayes and Clinton Dotson
- Girl, Emma Jean, to Stephanie Pieri and Gentry Shreve of Casper
