Lots of newborns in Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Our Community Partners at Wyoming Medical Center have provided us with new births to the Oil City!





July 28, 2016 Boy, Kael Leon, to Taylor Hope and Kyle Anderson July 31, 2016 Boy, Daniel Paul Christopher, to Johanna Green of Casper

Boy, D’artagnan William to Kimberly and Jeffrey White Eagle of Casper

Girl, Adilyn Parker, to Kaytlin and Chris Honken of Casper Aug. 1, 2016 Boy, Jesus Jair, to Angelica and Juan Contreras of Mills

Girl, Gabriella Rae, to Lisa and Kyle Kastenschmidt of Casper

Girl, Harper Rhyan, to Krysta-Jean Marshall of Casper

Boy, Elias Harland, to Jennifer and Glenn Mendoza of Bar Nunn Aug. 2, 2016 Boy, Zachery Logan, to Samantha and Zachery Muckley of Casper Aug. 3, 2016 Boy, Bradley John Michael, to Anne Bouzis and Nicholas Tomlinson of Casper

Boy, Gabriel Kade, to Maria Frias and Michael Andersen of Casper Aug. 4, 2016 Girl, Mallory Ann, to Cherylynn Grunwald and Quintin Sulzle of Casper

Girl, Skyla Rose, to Marlena Massmann and Gerald Bachler of Casper

Girl, Krimmlee Loraine, to Kylie and Brock Burch of Casper

Boy, Pierce Gray, to Kyrsten and Wyatt Sandoval of Casper Aug. 5, 2016 Boy, Jace Wesley, to Tessa Zerkle Aug. 6, 2016 Boy, Winston John Jennings, to Sharina and Levi Butcher of Casper Aug. 8, 2016 Girl, Lochlain Renee, to Tessa Hayes and Clinton Dotson

Girl, Emma Jean, to Stephanie Pieri and Gentry Shreve of Casper

