Pitchengine's Jason Kintzler to speak at TEDxGilletteAvenue

Kintzer's presentation, "Making News," will be during the 3:30-4:30 p.m. slot.



Kintzler founded his Wyoming start-up in 2008, which transformed the PR industry and has been used by more than 50,000 brands worldwide. He now has his sights set on the future of community news being powered by Pitchengine.

TEDxGilletteAvenue gets started at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. For tickets and the complete schedule, go here

Other speakers at the TEDx event include:

Emma-Jane Alexander - "Creativity and Vulnerability in VR"

John Flocchini - "Holistic Management - A Practical Approach to Sustainability"

Wendy Gauntner - "Creating New Authors with Self-Publishing"

Tammy Akovenko - "Re-Envisioning Prisoner Re-Entry"

Mark Gomelsky - "Domesticating Cells in the Epoch of Bio-Revolution"

John McGuire - "What Can Russia Teach Us?"

Paul Flesher - "Dealing with Social Difference: A Ten-Minute Guide"

Matthew Craig - "Broadening the Applications of Biological Systems"

This weekend, nine speakers will descend on Presentation Hall at Gillette College for TEDxGilletteAveneue. And among them will be Pitchengine CEO Jason Kintzler.