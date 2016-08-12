Community members attended public meeting on Lander flooding

(Lander, Wyo.) - About 30 people attended a public meeting regarding the Lander flood risk management feasibility study. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in cooperation with the city of Lander, held a public meeting at the City Hall. The purpose of the meeting was to gather input on the recently initiated Popo Agie River flood risk management feasibility study.
Following a brief presentation describing the study, the audience was invited to comment and ask questions. One individual questioned Lander's storm system, while several others inquired about specific strategies they can implement on their own property to try to mitigate potential flooding. Finally, the cooperating agencies provided maps and information about the study and gathered additional input on flooding problems along the Popo Agie River and Dickinson Creek.
Input may be submitted at the public meeting, emailed to cenwo-planning@usace.army.mil or mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District; CENWO-PM-AC; ATTN: Clayton Ridenour; 1616 Capitol Avenue; Omaha, NE 68102-4901. For more information, visit
BACKGROUND: The city of Lander has experienced frequent flooding since the late 1800s with the most recent event on June 5, 2010. Mountain snowpack melted quicker than usual due to a sudden warm-up, which was compounded by rain. As a result, the Popo Agie River flooded in Lander. The Corps assisted with flood fight efforts by providing emergency management resources and construction of flood protection measures. While flooding caused damages and resulted in significant emergency expenditures at various levels of government, the river did not reach record levels. The purpose of the Popo Agie River feasibility study is to identify the potential for developing cost-effective flood risk management solutions.
Under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, public input is an essential part of the study process in that the public is given the opportunity to learn why the study is important, what will be done during the study process, provide specific concerns, and learn about the possible benefits.
