Community members attended public meeting on Lander flooding

BACKGROUND: The city of Lander has experienced frequent flooding since the late 1800s with the most recent event on June 5, 2010. Mountain snowpack melted quicker than usual due to a sudden warm-up, which was compounded by rain. As a result, the Popo Agie River flooded in Lander. The Corps assisted with flood fight efforts by providing emergency management resources and construction of flood protection measures. While flooding caused damages and resulted in significant emergency expenditures at various levels of government, the river did not reach record levels. The purpose of the Popo Agie River feasibility study is to identify the potential for developing cost-effective flood risk management solutions.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, public input is an essential part of the study process in that the public is given the opportunity to learn why the study is important, what will be done during the study process, provide specific concerns, and learn about the possible benefits.