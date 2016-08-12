Sportsman's Warehouse Grand Opening Saturday

(Gillette, Wyo.) Are you ready for a new store to open instead of close? The grand opening of the new Sportsman's Warehouse is tomorrow, August 13th, with the doors opening at 9:00 am. You can check it out ahead of time, though, they are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. today.





This will be the third Sportsman's Warehouse location in the state of Wyoming, which now operates 72 retail locations in 20 states across the country.





"Wyoming is a wonderful state with a high number of outdoor enthusiasts and numerous areas to recreate. We are excited to expand our presence in Wyoming with this location," noted John Schaefer , Sportsman's Warehouse CEO. "The addition of this store keeps with our business plan, promoting stable growth that will benefit our company, our vendors, and most importantly, our loyal customers for many years to come."







The location next to Menard's will welcome the first 200 families through the door on Saturday with a $20 gift card and a free hat. Mayor Louise Carter-King and the Chamber of Commerce will be cutting the ribbon on the store shortly before the doors open. Activities will start around 8:30 a.m.







The store features hunting, fishing, and camping gear specifically tailored for locals. You can check out more on the company's website





