PSA: We're not trying to point fingers at anyone, but if you're walking around downtown Gillette playing Pokémon Go and you see people taking lawn decorations from out of yards, please tell them to knock it off. There have been several thefts from the Main Street area lately, including a flower basket that was given to the owner by her mother, who has since passed away. Obviously you can't put a dollar value on something sentimental like that, or replace it. If you know who took the flower basket from 4th Street, please put it back. #county17 #news