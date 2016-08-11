2 local individuals enter pleas to meth crimes

Two Fremont County residents were entered pleas in court this afternoon for charges related to the delivery of methamphetamine.
Jerry Ray Queen (pictured below), 29, pleaded not guilty to two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine. Count 1 is alleged to have occurred on June 6, 2016 and Count 2 is alleged to have occurred on June 7, 2016. Both charges are felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both. Queen's attorney requested his no contact order with his brother, Arthur Juan Garcia be lifted. However Judge Young continued Queen's bond as previously set which also continues the no contact order. Queen's trial date is set for November 14.
Jerry Ray Queen / (previous mug shot) / Pitchengine Communities
Arthur Juan Garcia (pictured below), 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of Accessory to Delivery of Methamphetamine. Count 1 is alleged to have occurred on June 6, Count 2 is alleged to have occurred on June 7, and Count 3 is alleged to have occurred on June 7. All three charges are felonies each punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $25,000 or both. Judge Young set Garcia's bond as a $20,000 cash surety bond. Garcia's trail date is set for November 14.
Arthur Juan Garcia (previous mug shot) / Pitchengine Communities
