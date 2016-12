(Gillette, Wyo.) Starting at 3 p.m. this afternoon and continuing until 6, games and food are available for anyone who stops by the YES House on North Gurley.

We were there as kids were taking aim at the dunk tank, battling it out playing in Zorb balls, having fun at the petting zoo and pony rides, and hopping around the bounce house. Here are a few photos from the event, which is free to the community as a thank-you for 40 years of service:

