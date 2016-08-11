Gillette Woman Convicted for Defrauding Disability Payments

(Wyoming) Michelle Lynn Chambers, 35, of Gillette, Wyoming, was sentenced in Federal District Court Monday, August 8th, for failure to disclose income.





Chambers, as a representative payee for a Supplemental Security Income Benefits recipient, knowingly concealed and failed to disclose her full household income in order to continue to receive those benefits in amounts greater than she was authorized to receive, according to US Attorney spokesman John R. Powell.





Chambers received five years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment and restitution in the amount of $57,900.34. This case was investigated by the Social Security Administration.





Emmanuel Huitron-Guizar, aka Emmanuel Guizar-Valencia, 29, of Mexico, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on August 3rd for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States.





Huitron-Guizar was arrested in Gillette, Wyoming. He received time served, plus ten days, was ordered to pay $100.00 special assessment, and is subject to deportation upon release from custody. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement.





#county17 #news







