Twin Lakes Fire has grown to 1,400 acres

A fire was reported Monday evening on BLM-managed land southwest of Meeteetse and west of Grass Creek, Wyoming. The fire has since grown to approximately 1,400 acres and is zero percent contained; the cause of the Twin Lakes Fire is currently undetermined.





The fire is being managed by the BLM Worland Field Office and a Type 3 Incident Commander, though a Type 2 Team will assume management of the fire on August 12.





“Our first concern is for the safety of the firefighters and the public,” said Incident Commander Kevin McClanahan. “The fire is burning in rough terrain and steep canyons but we are working hard to minimize the risk to structures in the area.”





Suppression efforts are being aided by hand crews, engines, helicopters, single engine air tankers and heavy air tankers.





The BLM Worland Field Office, in conjunction with Hot Springs County, has temporarily closed Grass Creek Road above the junction with Little Grass Creek Road and Enos Creek Road above the last oil and gas tank battery.





photo h/t BLM





