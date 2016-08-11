Couple Arrested After Their Home Is Set On Fire

(Gillette, Wyo.) At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10th, Campbell County firefighters arrived at a house fire on Bar L Lane. The homeowner, 36 year old Rogelio Vargas-Martinez, had already extinguished the flames, leaving minimal damage (according to CCFD reports) to his trailer.





Campbell County Sheriff's deputies investigated the scene and learned that Martinez had been arguing earlier in the day with his 26 year old girlfriend over money. He says he gave her an electric bill payment that she instead spent on something else. During the disagreement, she allegedly threatened to set their home on fire.





He went outside to work on his deck, and when he looked up later, he saw a fire on the floor of the trailer's enclosed porch. He was able to put it out himself before CCFD arrived. The girlfriend, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, already had a bench warrant in her name, but was also arrested for felony arson.





Martinez also had a warrant for failing to appear in court over not having a valid driver's license, and so was also arrested by deputies.







