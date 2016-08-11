Volunteer Firefighters Look to the Community for Support

(Hoback, Wyo.) - Summertime brings a flurry of activity to the Jackson Hole Valley. Each August, the volunteers from the Hoback Volunteer Firefighter’s Association hold a barbecue and silent auction in an effort to raise funds. This raises money works toward special trainings for the members and the purchase of equipment necessary to assist the Hoback community during times of emergency, fires, accidents, or catastrophic events.

“These volunteers are critical to the members of the community that make up the southern portion of Teton County,” said Hoback Fire Captain Michael Trumbower. “The community has always been very supportive of the volunteers because they know these folks will respond – rain or shine – to whatever emergency they may have,” he said.