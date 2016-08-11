Recent arrests around Laramie County



Frank Apodaca, 61, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Sunshine Carter, 36, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Michael Coursey, 34, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

Tanner Davis, 20, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.

Gregory Egan, 56, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.

Betty Gardner, 54, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Nip Ha, 33, Sterling, Colo., Failure to Appear.

Derrick Hill, 21, Cheyenne, felony Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug.

Taylor Powers, 23, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.

Brandon Stowers, 34, Pflugerville, Texas, Public Intoxication and Fighting/Riotous Conduct.

Melissa Straley, 28, Cheyenne, Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug and Tail Light violation.

Bryan Yeomans, 49, Cheyenne, Impersonation of a Police Officer.

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.