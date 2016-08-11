Sturgis Rider Killed Near Sundance

(Sundance, Wyo.) A crash Tuesday afternoon in Crook County has resulted in the death of 59 year old Saugus, Massachusetts resident Paul Conti.





At approximately 12:24 p.m., near mile post 189 on Highway 14 (about 12 miles west of Sundance,) Conti was riding his 1998 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on a left hand curve when the motorcycle left the highway to the north. Conti was thrown from his bike.





He had a helmet with him but was not wearing it at the time of the crash. He sustained fatal injuries on scene.





Wyoming Highway Patrol are citing inattention and failing to maintain a lane of travel as contributing factors in this crash. It is the 66th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016, the 15th involving a motorcycle.





