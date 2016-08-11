Arizona man dead after Highway 26 motorcycle crash

(Crowheart, Wyo.) - Yesterday afternoon (August 10) at approximately 4:30 p.m. emergency personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Highway 26 near milepost 82.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence told County 10 the husband and wife couple were both from Arizona. The 62-year-old male driver died on the scene and the 61-year-old female passenger was life flighted to a hospital.

Lt. Pence said the couple was pulling a small trailer and traveling westbound on Highway 26. At approximately milepost 82 the couple reportedly hit a cattle guard which caused their motorcycle to overturn. They both were ejected from the motorcycle. Lt. Pence noted emergency crews were able to clear the highway quickly enough that it did not cause any closures or traffic delays.

