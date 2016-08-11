Weekend Roundup: RED at Stage III; Roaming Buffalo Music Fest; Salt Creek Days; More

(Casper, Wyo.) - The weekend is almost upon us!
Thursday, August 11th
- Yellowstone Garage Rock the Block at 5:00 pm.
- Red at 7:30 pm at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
- Natural Grocers Anniversary and World Record Attempt at 4:30 pm.
Friday, August 12th
- Roaming Buffalo Music Fest-Red Butte at the Attic at the Wonder Bar at 7:00 pm.
- ACCW Dog Agility Training at the Arena at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds 8:00 am-5:00 pm.
- 9 Wine and Dine at 3 Crowns Golf Course at 5:00 pm.
- Riders in the Sky at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 7:30 pm.
- Salt Creek Days in Midwest.
- Red at 7:30 pm at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
Saturday, August 13th
- Wyo Gorge Poker Run at Wyoming Machinery at 8:00 am.
- Roaming Buffalo Music Festival continues at Yellowstone Garage at noon.
- Free talks at the National Historic Trails Center at 1:00 pm.
- Red at Stage III Community Theater at 7:30 pm.
- Community Summer Movie Night at Washington Park at 7:00 pm Norm of the North.
- Salt Creek Days continue at Midwest.
