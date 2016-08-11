Tribal Water Engineer clarifies jurisdiction of tribal programs

Below is a public notice from the Office of the Tribal Water Engineer regarding recent news releases that the BIA would be taking over tribal programs including the Office of the Tribal Water Engineer.

"The Office of the Tribal Water Engineer (OTWE) and the Wind River Water Resource Control Board (WRWRCB) were established through the Wind River Water Code which was authorized by both the Eastern Shoshone General Council and Northern Arapaho General Council in March of 1991.

The function of the OTWE and WRWRCB is to manage and protect the water resources on the Wind River Indian Reservation as outlined in the Wind River Water Code. These agencies are primarily tribally funded.

The OTWE and the WRWRCB are Tribal agencies not under the jurisdiction or control of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Contrary to recent press releases, the BIA has neither the jurisdiction nor authority to assume the duties and responsibilities of the OTWE and WRWRCB.

The OTWE and WRWRCB will continue to manage and protect the water resources on the Wind River Reservation as it has since the Wind River Water Code was adopted on March 19, 1991.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Office of the Tribal Water Engineer, Mitchel T. Cottenoir, at 307-332-6464."

